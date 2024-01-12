Top track

Black Loops & Innocent Soul - Ghetto U

Black Loops [All Night Long]

Night Tales
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Shall Not Fade & ToyTonics favoruite returns to Night Tales for his first all night long session. You won't want to miss this.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

💞 EVERY FRIDAY + SATURDAY UNTIL 3AM

�...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Black Loops

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

