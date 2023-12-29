Top track

Dreamnights - NEW YEARS SPECIAL

The Hackney Social
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10

About

On Friday 29th December 2023, Dreamnights close out this phenomenal year with the BEST selection of Afrohouse, Amapiano, Deep-Tech and everything House in between!

For our New Years Special we have selected some of London's finest DJs, for London's finest...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by dreamnights.
Venue

The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

