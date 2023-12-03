DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Poetic Research Bureau presents a reading by poets Eric Sneathen and Dare Williams.
Eric Sneathen is a poet and queer literary historian living in Oakland. He is the author of Don't Leave Me This Way (Nightboat Books, 2023), Minor Work (MO0ON/IO*...
