Eric Sneathen and Dare Williams

2220 Arts + Archives
Sun, 3 Dec, 5:00 pm
TalkLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Poetic Research Bureau presents a reading by poets Eric Sneathen and Dare Williams.

Eric Sneathen is a poet and queer literary historian living in Oakland. He is the author of Don't Leave Me This Way (Nightboat Books, 2023), Minor Work (MO0ON/IO*...

This is an all ages vent
Presented by the Poetic Research Bureau
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

