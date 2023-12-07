Top track

Phase 2 | Winterformat EXXXTRA Large

Industrie
Thu, 7 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsCatania
About

PHASE 2 Winterformat 2023 EXXTRA LARGE

[Festival Edition]

2 clubs | 2 stages | 24hrs+ of music

w//

◆ Sara Landry

◆ CHRS

◆ Rhodio_

◆ Zioner

Il party dovrà essere nel pieno rispetto di tutti: assolutamente no razzismo, omofobia, t...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da With Love Productions.
Lineup

Sara Landry, CHRS, Rhodio and 1 more

Venue

Industrie

Via Acquicella Porto 13, 95121 Catania città metropolitana di Catania, Italia
Doors open10:00 pm

