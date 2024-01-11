DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

little luna 'the wildflower woman' EP Release Show

El Cid
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

little luna writes songs about re-discovering her truest self, giving us sounds and words, so we can do the same. Even though she just started allowing herself to make and release music three years ago, she has already opened for bands such as 5 Seconds of...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pico Productions.

Lineup

little luna

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

