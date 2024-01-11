DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
little luna writes songs about re-discovering her truest self, giving us sounds and words, so we can do the same. Even though she just started allowing herself to make and release music three years ago, she has already opened for bands such as 5 Seconds of...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.