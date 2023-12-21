DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STATIONS OF THE CRAFT: A Holiday Night Market

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 21 Dec, 5:30 pm
ArtBaltimore
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

STATIONS OF THE CRAFT: A Holiday Night Market

Thursday, December 21st, 2023

Doors 5:30 PM till 9:30 PM

No cover, Open to public

Join us for an evening filled with holiday spirit! Discover unique treasures from a curated selection of your favorite local...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.