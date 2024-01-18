Top track

Vicky R - Replay

Vicky R

La Boule Noire
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.50

About

Après une tournée dans toute la France et à l’étranger, la rappeuse et productrice Vicky R revient à Paris pour vous présenter son dernier EP « SYSTM » le 18 janvier prochain.

L’occasion de découvrir ou redécouvrir vos sons et banger préférés en live acco...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Vicky R

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

