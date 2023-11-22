DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Empecinated

Sala Clamores
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Se forma el grupo en el 2011, siendo su leit motiv por este orden el Jazz, la música brasileña y incursiones ocasionales por otras músicas de raíz latina. La base instrumental del grupo es piano, guitarras, bajo, trombón, saxo/ flauta y percusión, contando...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Empecinated

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

