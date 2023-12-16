Top track

Lebrón Brothers - Qué Pena

Salsa Night : DJ Luis And The Ramos Brothers

recordBar
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsKansas City
$19.83

About

DJ Luis returns for his monthly Salsa night with the Ramos Brothers on live percussion.

8:30 Salsa Lessons

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.

Lineup

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open8:30 pm

