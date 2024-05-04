Top track

Andy Frasco and The UN

Miami Beach Bandshell
Sat, 4 May, 7:30 pm
GigsMiami
From $35.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Andy Frasco & The U.N. are bringing their talents to North Beach! The high-flying DIY renegades of the touring scene known and loved for their kaleidoscopic musical fusion and one-of-a-kind onstage audacity are coming to the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturd...

All ages
Presented by GMP Live
Lineup

Andy Frasco & the U.N.

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

