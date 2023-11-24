DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baile Rio Circus De Mandela

Celine
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsOrlando
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

O Baile Rio esta comemorando 4 anos e Orlando não podia faltar ! a edição Circus Mandela veio para parar Orlando, se você não vir só você não vem

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PH Entertainment.

Lineup

Venue

Celine

22 Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.