No One Quite Like You

Tricky

Roundhouse
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
London
£51.17

No One Quite Like You
About

Eat Your Own Ears presents Tricky: 'Maxinquaye' (Reincarnated).

Tricky performs music from his seminal and influential 1995 album 'Maxinquaye'.

This is an a 14+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tricky

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

