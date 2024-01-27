DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

R.A.P. Ferreira Album Release Party

2220 Arts + Archives
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An LP release party for R.A.P. Ferreira. Lineup to be announced soon.

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Other Aspects at 2220 Arts
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

R.A.P. Ferreira

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

