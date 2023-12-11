DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Out of the Woods: Ali Woods Christmas Special

Off The Cuff
Mon, 11 Dec, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£11.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
OUT OF THE WOODS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!

Join our host Ali Woods for a night with his comedy pals, all raising funds for the charity Raw Material.

Bring your pals, grab a pint and don't let a Tuesday ruin a Monday night - it's Christmas!

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by RAW MATERIAL MUSIC AND MEDIA EDUCATION LIMITED.

Ali Woods

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

