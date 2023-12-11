DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OUT OF THE WOODS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL!
Join our host Ali Woods for a night with his comedy pals, all raising funds for the charity Raw Material.
Bring your pals, grab a pint and don't let a Tuesday ruin a Monday night - it's Christmas!
