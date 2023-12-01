Top track

Nirvana - About a Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gallery Talk with JJ Gonson, photographer

EventThem Studios
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:00 pm
ArtMedford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nirvana - About a Girl
Got a code?

Event information

JJ Gonson's photography is hanging at EventThem Gallery through Dec. Join us as the artist talks about her experience shooting bands and her history with touring and photography

All ages
Presented by EventThem

Lineup

JJ Gonson

Venue

EventThem Studios

344 Salem Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.