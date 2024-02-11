Top track

Jerome's Dream, Sinaloa, Thin

Saint Vitus Bar
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
New York
$22.29

About

Crank up the intensity: Jerome's Dream are back with Sinaloa for a screamo Sunday at Vitus!

Plus:

Thin

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Jeromes Dream, Sinaloa

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

