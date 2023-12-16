Top track

Rick Wilhite + Shawn Dub / Leafar Legov / Zotos

Public Records
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $15.45

About

German collective Giegling is widely-respected for their signature productions featuring hypnotic and percussive soundscapes, complimented by their impeccable future-facing selections that guarantee a transcendant night on the dance floor. On Friday 12.16,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

Rick Wilhite, Leafar Legov

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

