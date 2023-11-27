Top track

No Cigarettes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Withered Hand and Darren Hayman

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 27 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£17.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

No Cigarettes
Got a code?

About

Withered Hand & Darren Hayman @ Brudenell Social Club

This is a 14+ event
Please Please You & Brudenell Presents…

Lineup

Withered Hand, Darren Hayman

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.