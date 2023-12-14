Top track

MAIN DRAG and OWL Present: The Thing, Shred Flintstone, Big Girl

Main Drag Music
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**THIS SHOW IS AT MAIN DRAG - 50 South 1st Street**

$15 adv/ $18 cash at door

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Our Wicked Lady.

Lineup

Big Girl, Shred Flintstone , The Thing

Venue

Main Drag Music

50 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, New York 11249, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

