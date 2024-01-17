Top track

Yellow Ostrich 3rd Annual Winter Shindig Night #2

Icehouse
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE(+fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR

Yellow Ostrich's Winter Shindig is back for a third year in January 2024, taking place over four consecutive Wednesdays. Each week will feature different setlists and surprises, along with...

All ages
Presented by Icehouse.

Lineup

Yellow Ostrich

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

