IST IST + October Drift

L'international
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:00 pm
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IST IST (Post-punk / Manchester, UK)

IST IST, "l'un des groupes les plus excitants de Manchester" est un quatuor Mancunien fondé en 2014 qui s'est depuis forgé une formidable réputation grâce à des concerts post-punk intenses et sans compromis et à une ét...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Take Me Out.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

October Drift, Ist Ist

Venue

L'international

5 Rue Moret, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

