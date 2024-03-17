Top track

MIKE

Cafe OTO
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£20.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MIKE is a quintessential old soul. The 24-year-old artist’s wisdom is evident in both his calm delivery and measured questioning. Known for introspective, subtly profound rhymes that explore grief, family, and identity, and melt over muffled, soul-seasoned...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Lineup

MIKE

Venue

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

