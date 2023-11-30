DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

alexalone with Wesley Wolffe and Cashier

Siberia
Thu, 30 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The sounds of alexalone will usher you into warm, fuzzy, lonely spaces, then shock you alive with pulsing energy. But, alexalone’s first full length album, ALEXALONEWORLD, wasn't merely about the sound, it was an exercise in world building, and a portrait...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.

Lineup

alexalone, Wesley Wolffe , Cashier

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.