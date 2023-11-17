DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

L'Appart : DJ AYA, MLF, NairLess, Stupid Child

La Java
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On est de retour à La Java prêts plus que jamais à en découdre !

Pour l’occasion, nous recevrons la berlinoise DJ AYA et sa ghetto trance dévastatrice.

A ses côtés : MLF, NairLess et Stupid Child.

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

1
DJ AYA, Stupid Child, MLF and 1 more

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

