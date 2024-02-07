DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aisha Amanduri & Mustafa Yasin: Concious Thots

The Bill Murray
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Aisha Amanduri and Mustafa Yasin present a raunchy, honest, and goofy stand-up comedy split show.

Aisha is a South London based comedian from Kazakhstan. A Funny Women One-to-Watch (2023), Komedia New Act semi-finalist (2023), and 2Northdown New Act Final...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Mustafa Yasin

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

