DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dabadaba Urte Zahar Gaua

Dabadaba
Mon, 1 Jan 2024, 1:00 am
DJDonostia-San Sebastian
€33.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Esto NO es un cotillón:

LAMIA MARI

DIVORCE FROM NEW YORK

SLIM SOLEDAD

TRONIS

ITZALETAN SUA

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

1
LaMia Mari, Divorce From New York , Slim Soledad and 1 more

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open1:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.