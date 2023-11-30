DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's time to take everything wonderful happening in the Balamii booth out into the real world.
On 30th November we'll host our first ever 'Balamii IRL' at The Carpet Shop on Rye Lane.
The aim of these events is to get everything great happening in our bo...
