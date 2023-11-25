DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

This is Funk Circus - Labet live + Superbi + djset

Bachelite cLab
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
From €1.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Funk Circus riunisce il meglio del Funk, Soul, Nu Soul e annessi di questa big town

Roberta Battini, classe ‘95, in arte Labèt, è una producer e cantautrice di origine triestina con base a Milano dal 2014. La sua musica viene coltivata inizialmente come p...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bkl Srl.
Venue

Bachelite cLab

Via Vertoiba, 3, 20137 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
60 capacity

