DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Filippo Giardina è un comico italiano.Noto per il suo modo diretto di fare satira, Filippo Giardina dal 2001 si esibisce in locali e teatri come monologhista satirico e nel 2009 ha fondato il collettivo satirico Satiriasi.Varie le sue esperienze nel mondo
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.