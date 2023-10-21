DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Salon Recordings ft. Sevyn, Varsha (New York), Giselle Peppers

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$11.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Salon Recordings IS back with their monthly dance party featuring a heavy lineup, including New York’s very own Varsha.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Lineup

Sevyn, Varsha

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open10:00 pm

