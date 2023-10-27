Top track

Underground Halloween Dance Party (2 FLOORS)

Grand Star Jazz Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

**THIS IS HALLOWEEN!! THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT - GET YOUR TIX NOW**

Underground Masquerade Ball & Costume Party! Calling all ghouls & boos to the dance floor filled with Post-Punk DarkWave, Indie, Goth & more

Friday, October 27th, it's an Underground M Read more

Presented by Club Underground.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Grand Star Jazz Club

943 North Broadway, Los Angeles, California 90012, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

