Péniche Cinéma X Sivilizasyon Collectif

Péniche Cinéma
Sun, 22 Oct, 2:00 pm
PartyParis
From €4.97The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Immerse yourself in the techno beat at Péniche Cinéma with Sivilizasyon's Weekly Sunday Symposium!

Event Highlights:

Table Soccer Championship

Dazzling Glitter Stand

Stylish Goodies Stand

Fresh Fruit Distribution

Candy Distribution

Présenté par Sivilizasyon Collectif.

Venue

Péniche Cinéma

59 Bd Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open2:00 pm

