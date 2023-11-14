Top track

Lucy Tun - Kulture Klub

Lucy Tun: 'Unreal' EP Release Party

Folklore Hoxton
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lucy Tun celebrates the release of her 'Unreal' EP with a night of sonic reverie at Folklore Hoxton.

The bold new voice from London's electronic underground comes off a run of viral singles, with her bracing honesty matched to crisp alt tones.

Presented by Eastern Margins.

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

