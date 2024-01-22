Top track

Noah Yorke + Route 500

The Lexington
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Noah Yorke and Route 500 will play a special co-headline show together at The Lexington on January 22nd!

Two full band performances not to be missed!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Noah Yorke

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

