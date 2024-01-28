DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
IN EVIL HOUR are a melodic hardcore punk rock band formed in Darlington in 2011. Since then they have toured the UK and Europe extensively and have featured at a number of festivals in the UK and Europe such as Manchester Punk Fest, Rebellion Fest and Boom
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs