Senza Futuro Release Party

sPAZIO211
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
From €6
About

Party di lancio Senza Futuro Zine n.5 - The Submerged Issue.

Senza Futuro Zine è il principale progetto editoriale di Senza Futuro, studio di design applicato alla comunicazione con sede a Torino.

Un magazine annuale privo di censure ed edulcoranti con

sPAZIO211, Senza Futuro Studio
Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

