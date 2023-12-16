Top track

Bad Bunny - MONACO

Jetlag Gang

Rockstore
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:55 pm
PartyMontpellier
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Samedi 16 décembre, le JetLag Gang fait chauffer les enceintes du Rockstore !

2023 touche presque à sa fin, et on vous prépare une soirée avec les plus gros bangers reggaeton de cette année !

New School, Old School, Dembow, Neo perreo, Cumbia RKT et Neo Read more

Présenté par Based MTP Productions.

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:55 pm

