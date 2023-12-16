DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Samedi 16 décembre, le JetLag Gang fait chauffer les enceintes du Rockstore !
2023 touche presque à sa fin, et on vous prépare une soirée avec les plus gros bangers reggaeton de cette année !
New School, Old School, Dembow, Neo perreo, Cumbia RKT et Neo
