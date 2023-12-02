Top track

That's the Deal, Sweetheart

Reciprocate ‘Soul To Burn’

King Alfred Phoenix Theatre
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:30 pm
£11.50

About

RECIPROCATE

New album 'Soul To Burn' launch night

SKIP ACTION

(Some amazing footage coming out of their tour of Spain at the moment!!)

WINNARETTA

Saturday 2nd December

King Alfred Phoenix Theatre

NW11 7HY

£11.50 tickets - music starts 8.30

Presented by Half A Pigeon.

Lineup

Reciprocate, Winnaretta

Venue

King Alfred Phoenix Theatre

149 North End Road, Barnet, London, NW11 7HY, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

