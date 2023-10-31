DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La demoniaque

La Mano
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJParis
About

Le 31 octobre La Mano transforme son lieu en antre démoniaque pour une soirée d’Halloween mémorable🎃😈 3 djs écumant les festivals et les soirées parisiennes @casaromain @ochonlove et @jimydisco useront de leurs talents pour profaner le dancefloor avec le Read more

Présenté par La Mano.

Lineup

Romain Casa, Jimmy Disco

Venue

La Mano

10 Rue Papillon, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

