Reggaeton Latino

Scala
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £8.67
About

LONDON'S CRAZIEST REGGAETON PARTY 'REGGAETON LATINO' IS BACK WITH ANOTHER HUGE PARTY ON SATURDAY 11TH NOVEMBER @ SCALA KINGS CROSS!

Presented by DJ Khriz

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
