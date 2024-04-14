Top track

Novo Amor - Anchor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Novo Amor

Le Trianon
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €28.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Novo Amor - Anchor
Got a code?

Event information

Sous l'alias de Novo Amor, l'auteur-compositeur et producteur Ali Lacey exprime toute sa sensibilité par une musique mélancolique, une voix remplie d'émotions et des mélodies atmosphériques. Après Heiress, un premier album avec son ami et musicien Ed Tulle...

Tout public
Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Novo Amor

Venue

Le Trianon

80 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.