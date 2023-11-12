Top track

Wake Me Up

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alexis Marrero

Mahall's
Sun, 12 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wake Me Up
Got a code?

About

Alexis Marrero

Songstress Jo

Lee Miller Matsos

Mahall's

6PM doors / 630PM show

All ages

Presented by Mahall's.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alexis Marrero

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.