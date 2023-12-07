Top track

the plum

The Fine Line

IKLECTIK
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

IKLECTIK presents,

The Fine Line

Thursday 7 December 2023 | Doors: 8:00pm - Start: 8:30pm

Our Kiosk opens 1 hour before doors.

Tickets: £10 adv / £15 otd

Additional Artist Donations available

We are proud to welcome you to an exploration of the begui...

Presented by IKLECTIK.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Angela wai Nok Hui

Venue

IKLECTIK

20 Carlisle Lane, Old Paradise Yard, London, SE1 7LG
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

