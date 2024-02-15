Top track

Brucherò nei pascoli - Immenso

Brucherò Nei Pascoli x Caramello

ARCI Bellezza
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Brucherò Nei Pascoli _ Milano

Caramello x Arci Bellezza

Giovedì 15 Febbraio 2024 - H.21

Ti ricordiamo che questo evento è riservato ai titolari di tessera ARCI.

Per iscriverti, visita il sito: https://www.arcibellezza.it/tesseramento/

Tutte le età
Presentato da Arci Bellezza APS & Caramello
Lineup

Brucherò Nei Pascoli

Venue

ARCI Bellezza

Via Giovanni Bellezza, 16a, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

