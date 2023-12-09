DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gotobeat is excited to team up with Piano Smithfield to welcome an exceptional quartet on Sunday, December 9th: Venice Jazz Club Quartet, the official band of the legendary Venice Jazz Club in Venice, Italy
This is an 18+ event
