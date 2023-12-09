DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Venice Jazz Club Quartet live in Barbican

Piano Smithfield
Sat, 9 Dec, 3:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Piano Smithfield to welcome an exceptional quartet on Sunday, December 9th: Venice Jazz Club Quartet, the official band of the legendary Venice Jazz Club in Venice, Italy

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Venice Jazz Club Quartet

Venue

Piano Smithfield

14 Long Ln, Barbican, London EC1A 9PN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

