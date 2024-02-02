Top track

Chance Peña - In My Room

Chance Peña

Songbyrd
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Born and raised in Tyler, Texas, Chance Peña is a 23 year old singer/songwriter and producer. Making music from an early age, he has cultivated a unique style of traditional storytelling infused with modern musical influences. He began working with Secret...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chance Peña

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

