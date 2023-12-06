DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eli Waltz w/ Parsley at Get Tight Lounge

Get Tight Lounge
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
$14.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eli Waltz

Parsley

at Get Tight Lounge

Wednesday, December 6th, 2023

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

$12

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Nature Boy Productions

Parsley, Eli Waltz

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

