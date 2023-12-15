Top track

Daniele Baldelli - Cosmic Drag

Italian Disco with Daniele Baldelli

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

The cosmic selector, Daniele Baldelli, returns from the Adriatic coast to throw a true Italian disco, right here in Camden.

His 'Cosmic Sound' consists of a mix of disco, afrobeat and sleazy funk.

Baldelli earned his stripes through residencies at ‘Italy...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

Lineup

Daniele Baldelli, Daniele Baldelli

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

