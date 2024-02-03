DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Sótano Club: (Lauer, Nebari)

El Sótano
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Phillip Lauer debuta en largo en 2013 con Phillips, en casa de su colega Gerd Janson, el muy efectivo sello de house de baja intensidad y disco planeador, Running Back. Lauer cuenta con otros proyectos como Arto Mwambe (a medias con Christian Beisswenger),...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lauer, Nebari

Venue

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:45 pm

