Slauson Malone 1 - Smile #2

Slauson Malone 1

Songbyrd
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
$23.18

Slauson Malone 1 is a performance piece created by artist and musician Jasper Marsalis, exploring the possible intersections of popular music and performance art. His past releases include A Quiet Farewell (2016-2018), Vergangenheitsbewältigung, and "for S

Presented by Songbyrd.
Slauson Malone 1, Colloboh

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
